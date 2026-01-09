Religious Nazi who kills his people: US senator on Khamenei

08:25





He also said that Khamenei was a "religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world". Graham made the remarks during a Tuesday night appearance on Fox News, referring to the ongoing anti-regime protests sweeping across Iran that erupted after a sharp decline in the value of the Iranian rial against the US dollar. Demonstrations that began on December 28 quickly spread to several cities and towns, with some turning violent and leading to clashes with security forces.





According to Fox News, as of Wednesday, at least 36 people have been killed and more than 2,000 individuals detained during the unrest. Addressing Iranian citizens during his appearance on 'The Sean Hannity Show', Graham said, "To the people of Iran: we stand with you tonight."





He added, "We stand for you taking your country back from the Ayatollah, a religious Nazi who kills his own people and terrorises the world." Turning his remarks directly toward Iran's leadership, the US Senator warned, "If you keep killing your people who are just asking for a new and better life, then it will be Donald J Trump's killing." He also sought to reassure protesters, saying, "Help is on the way." -- ANI

