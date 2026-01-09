HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

New twist in Maha: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
17:53
image
In yet another twist to the political saga in the Ambernath Municipal Council in Maharashtra, Eknath Shinde's Shiv Sena and Ajit Pawar-led Nationalist Congress Party along with one independent member on Friday formed a group to stake claim to rule the local body by keeping the BJP away from power.
  
A senior local leader of the Shiv Sena confirmed that his party, the NCP and one independent have come together in a bid to occupy power in the municipal council in Ambernath in Thane district.

A letter about the formation of this new group has been submitted to the district authorities, he said.

The development comes a day after 12 suspended Congress councillors joined the BJP. 

Both Sena and NCP are allies in the Mahayuti government helmed by the BJP.

"This development will upset the BJP's well-manoeuvred plans to gain control of the municipal council following the induction of the suspended Congress councillors," the leader said. 

An NCP leader also confirmed the development. 

After the December 20 local polls, the local unit of the BJP joined hands with its arch-rival, Congress, under the banner of 'Ambernath Vikas Aghadi' (AVA) to gain power in the municipal council, sidelining ally Shiv Sena which had emerged as the single largest party. The Aghadi also included Ajit Pawar-led NCP, another BJP ally in the state government.

The AVA secured a majority of 31 seats in the 60-member local body. Shiv Sena had won 27 seats, BJP 14 seats, Congress 12, NCP 4, while 2 independents were also elected. With the support of one independent, the three-party coalition's strength rose to 32 excluding the council president who is also from the BJP. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! New twist in Maha: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out
LIVE! New twist in Maha: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

India rebuts Trump aide's 'Modi didn't call' claim; says...
India rebuts Trump aide's 'Modi didn't call' claim; says...

'Incidentally, Prime Minister (Modi) and President Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions during 2025, covering different aspects of our wide-ranging partnership'

India reacts to US' 500% tariffs bill for buying Russian oil
India reacts to US' 500% tariffs bill for buying Russian oil

India is closely monitoring developments related to a proposed American legislation that seeks to impose up to 500 per cent tariff on countries procuring Russian crude oil.

Mamata leads protest march against ED raids on I-PAC
Mamata leads protest march against ED raids on I-PAC

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee led a protest march in Kolkata against Enforcement Directorate searches linked to I-PAC, signaling a show of strength ahead of the 2026 assembly polls. The march featured cultural elements and...

Trump 'cancels' second wave of attacks on Venezuela
Trump 'cancels' second wave of attacks on Venezuela

US President Donald Trump announced on Friday that he has cancelled a previously expected second wave of military attacks on Venezuela, following his military action in Caracas which led to the capture of the South American country's...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO