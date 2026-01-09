MSDL, German Co May Sign Mega Submarine Deal

06:23





The related internal (within India) contract is being negotiated between the ministry of defence (on behalf of the Indian Navy) and MDSL for six submarines, the source said, adding that this deal is also likely to conclude this year.





As part of the Project 75 (India) submarine programme, the Indian Navy aims to acquire six advanced, conventional attack submarines with air-independent propulsion systems that enhance endurance under the water (to remain submerged longer than the diesel-electric propulsion variant).





The German company was expected to transfer technology to MDSL, a first for submarine-manufacturing in India, as 'a prerequisite' to participate in Project 75 (India) and make six submarines, according to the source.





It remains unclear if the deal would be signed when German Chancellor Friedrich Merz visits India next week, or at a later date this year.





MDSL declined to comment on this matter.





India operates some 19 submarines, both nuclear and conventional, and seeks to increase the number in the coming years. China is thought to have many more submarines. Pakistan is expected to buy new submarines from China.





Indian security analysts have talked of threats of submarine warfare in the future. India has relied mostly on Russia and France to acquire (buy or lease) submarines in the past.





The potential deal is worth at least $8 billion, according to Bloomberg, which said that on his maiden visit to India, Merz will meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi for talks in Gujarat on Monday before visiting German companies in Bengaluru. The chancellor is also expected to visit China with another business delegation in the coming weeks.





-- Satarupa Bhattacharjya, Business Standard

