Modi, Trump spoke 8 times: India on Lutnick's claim

Fri, 09 January 2026
17:13
India on Friday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has spoken to United States President Donald Trump eight times in 2025 amid strained ties between New Delhi and Washington.

The remarks were not directly in response to US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick's claims that US-India FTA negotiations were stalled because "PM Modi didn't call President Trump".

"We have seen the remarks. India and the US were committed to negotiating a bilateral trade agreement as far back as February 13, 2025. Since then, the two sides have held multiple rounds of negotiations to arrive at a balanced and mutually beneficial trade agreement. On several occasions, we have been close to a deal. The characterisation of these discussions in the reported remarks is not accurate," MEA spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said in a media briefing.

The MEA also aid it is closely following developments relating to a proposed American legislation that seeks to impose up to 500 per cent tariff on countries procuring Russian crude oil.
 
India and China are among a handful of countries which are procuring a significant volume of crude oil from Russia.

US Senator Lindsey Graham, the author of the bill, said this week that President Donald Trump has green-lighted the proposed legislation.

"We are aware of the proposed bill. We are closely following the developments," Jaiswal said at his weekly media briefing. "Our position on the larger question of energy sourcing is well known."

"In this endeavour, we are guided by the evolving dynamics of the global market and by the imperative to secure affordable energy from diverse sources to meet the energy security needs of our 1.4 billion people," he said. 

'Incidentally, Prime Minister (Modi) and President Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions during 2025, covering different aspects of our wide-ranging partnership'

