Massive protests in Iran: 'We don't want this regime'

Fri, 09 January 2026
Pic: Majid Asgaripour/WANA/Reuters
Prominent Iranian activist and journalist Masih Alinejad has urged the international community to support ongoing protests in Iran, saying the demands of the Iranian people are unequivocal as demonstrations enter their twelfth day.

In a post on social media platform X, Alinejad referred to the continuing protests and her appearance on Fox News, stating, "On the Fox News network @FoxNews and on the twelfth day of the Iranian people's protests: The message of the Iranian people is clear. The people do not want this regime and will never allow the reformists to take power."

Highlighting measures taken by Iranian authorities during the unrest, she said, "The regime cuts off the internet as usual; Elon Musk, help in this sensitive situation for the Iranian people to gain access to the internet." Expanding her appeal beyond internet access, Alinejad also called for broader international support, saying, "Trump and the international community, help the Iranian people reach a secular democracy, something they deserve, from dictatorship." 

Her remarks come as protests have spread across multiple Iranian cities amid a deepening economic crisis, with demonstrations intensifying even as authorities issue stern warnings against dissent, according to Al Jazeera. In the capital Tehran, protesters set fires on the streets, while large crowds marched in cities including Borujerd, Arsanjan and Gilan-e Gharb. 

Footage from the southern city of Shiraz showed security forces driving over a protest barricade carrying the message "We revolt due to hunger." -- ANI

Image: People shop in Tehran amid protests over the collapse of the currency. 

