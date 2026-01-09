HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Mamata leads march against ED action on I-PAC

Fri, 09 January 2026
15:37
West Bengal Chief Minister and Trinamool Congress supremo Mamata Banerjee on Friday began leading a protest march against the Enforcement Directorate's searches at the residence and offices of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain. 

Accompanied by senior party leaders, ministers, MPs, MLAs and a large number of supporters, Banerjee started the march from the 8B Bus Stand area, amid sloganeering against the Bharatiya Janata Party-led central government, accusing it of 'misusing central agencies for political vendetta' ahead of the 2026 assembly elections.

The rally, which is proceeding towards Hazra More, follows Banerjee's dramatic visit on Thursday to Jain's Loudon Street residence during a search operation by the ED.

The chief minister had alleged that the agency was attempting to seize the Trinamool Congress' internal documents, hard disks and confidential organisational data unrelated to any financial investigation.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Venezuela's Machado to visit US next week: Trump
LIVE! Venezuela's Machado to visit US next week: Trump

ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption
ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials and others for allegedly obstructing its raids in...

Land for job: Frame charges against Lalu, orders court
Land for job: Frame charges against Lalu, orders court

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and others in the alleged land-for-job scam, accusing Yadav of using his railway ministry position for personal gain.

No trade deal as Modi didn't call Trump: US commerce secy
No trade deal as Modi didn't call Trump: US commerce secy

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claims a trade deal with India failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call then-President Donald Trump, despite requests.

HC orders to clear Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC to appeal
HC orders to clear Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC to appeal

The Madras high court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, setting aside the board's directive to refer the matter...

