Kya se kya ho gaya: Cong mocks PM over Lutnick remark

12:10

The Congress on Friday took a Bollywood-tinged swipe at Prime Minister Narendra Modi after United States Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick stated that the trade deal with India did not happen because Modi did not call US President Donald Trump.





Posting a video of Lutnick's remarks, Congress general secretary in-charge communications Jairam Ramesh said, 'Hug hug na raha, post post na raha.'





In his Bollywood-tinged taunt aimed at Modi, Ramesh added, 'Kya se kya ho gaya, bewafa teri dosti mein.'





While this was a play on the hit number with similar lyrics from the Dev Anand-starrer film Guide (1965), the other was a play on the song Dost dost na raha from the 1964 film Sangam by Raj Kapoor.





In an interview with the All-in Podcast on Thursday, Lutnick detailed how the India-US trade deal has not happened till now. -- PTI