Follow Rediff on:      
India calls for firm action in B'desh amid attacks on Hindus

Fri, 09 January 2026
20:01
India on Friday called on Bangladesh to firmly deal with communal incidents in that country.
 
New Delhi's reaction came against the backdrop of the killing of at least five Hindu men in hostile circumstances in Bangladesh in the last few weeks.

"We continue to witness a disturbing pattern of recurring attacks on minorities as well as their homes and businesses by extremists," External Affairs Ministry Spokesperson Randhir Jaiswal said.

Such communal incidents need to be dealt with swiftly and firmly, he said.

"We have observed a troubling tendency to attribute such incidents to personal rivalries, political differences, or extraneous reasons," Jaiswal said.

"Such disregard only emboldens the perpetrators and deepens the sense of fear and insecurity among minorities," he added. -- PTI

