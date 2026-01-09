HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Funeral of Indian woman murdered in US held in Hyderabad

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
13:47
image
Family and friends gathered in Hyderabad on Friday to bid a tearful adieu to Nikitha Godishala, the city-based woman who was allegedly murdered in the US last week. 

The mortal remains of the 27-year-old woman were consigned to flames at a crematorium at Marredpally here, family sources said. The remains arrived at the RGI airport here earlier in the day. 

The family of Nikitha Godishala, a health professional, said in a statement on December 8 that the last rites would be conducted privately, with police protection sought to ensure dignity and order. 

The family appealed to national and international media "to exercise responsible journalism, refrain from publishing unverified information, and cooperate with the investigation" so that justice may be served with due process and dignity. Nikitha Godishala (27) of Ellicott City in America was reported missing on January 2. 

Howard County police had said that she was found dead with stab wounds in the Columbia, Maryland apartment of her ex-roommate, Arjun Sharma, 26. The US police have obtained a warrant for Sharma's arrest on first and second-degree murder charges, alleging that he killed her and fled to India. Her family lives in Tarnaka in Hyderabad. PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Venezuela's Machado to visit US next week: Trump
LIVE! Venezuela's Machado to visit US next week: Trump

ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption
ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials and others for allegedly obstructing its raids in...

Land for job: Frame charges against Lalu, orders court
Land for job: Frame charges against Lalu, orders court

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and others in the alleged land-for-job scam, accusing Yadav of using his railway ministry position for personal gain.

No trade deal as Modi didn't call Trump: US commerce secy
No trade deal as Modi didn't call Trump: US commerce secy

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claims a trade deal with India failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call then-President Donald Trump, despite requests.

HC orders to clear Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC to appeal
HC orders to clear Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC to appeal

The Madras high court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, setting aside the board's directive to refer the matter...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO