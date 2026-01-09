Enthusiasm to overturn regime incredible: Trump on Iran

09:31

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said, "If they do anything bad to these people, we're going to hit them very hard," reiterating a similar warning he had issued on social media last week. Commenting on the scale of the unrest, he added that "the enthusiasm to overturn the regime has been incredible."





Trump repeated the warning, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier, cautioning Iran's authorities of severe consequences if protesters are harmed as demonstrations driven by a deepening economic crisis continue to spread.





He said, "I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots, they have lots of riots, if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard."





As Trump's remarks drew global attention, protests intensified across Iran, with demonstrations spreading to multiple cities amid worsening economic conditions, according to Al Jazeera. In Tehran, protesters set fires on the streets, while large crowds marched in cities including Borujerd, Arsanjan and Gilan-e Gharb. Footage from the southern city of Shiraz showed security forces driving over a protest barricade carrying the message, "We revolt due to hunger." -- ANI

