HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Enthusiasm to overturn regime incredible: Trump on Iran

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
09:31
Protests in Berlin. Pic: Reuters/Axel Schmidt
Protests in Berlin. Pic: Reuters/Axel Schmidt
President Donald Trump on Thursday (local time) warned Iran's government against harming protesters, stating that the United States would intervene if innocent people were killed amid the ongoing demonstrations in the Middle Eastern country. 

During an interview with Sean Hannity on Fox News, Trump said, "If they do anything bad to these people, we're going to hit them very hard," reiterating a similar warning he had issued on social media last week. Commenting on the scale of the unrest, he added that "the enthusiasm to overturn the regime has been incredible." 

Trump repeated the warning, in an interview with radio host Hugh Hewitt earlier, cautioning Iran's authorities of severe consequences if protesters are harmed as demonstrations driven by a deepening economic crisis continue to spread. 

He said, "I have let them know that if they start killing people, which they tend to do during their riots, they have lots of riots, if they do it, we are going to hit them very hard."

As Trump's remarks drew global attention, protests intensified across Iran, with demonstrations spreading to multiple cities amid worsening economic conditions, according to Al Jazeera. In Tehran, protesters set fires on the streets, while large crowds marched in cities including Borujerd, Arsanjan and Gilan-e Gharb. Footage from the southern city of Shiraz showed security forces driving over a protest barricade carrying the message, "We revolt due to hunger." -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Girl's private parts burnt with hot spatula for bedwetting
LIVE! Girl's private parts burnt with hot spatula for bedwetting

Protests intensify in Iran after exiled prince's call
Protests intensify in Iran after exiled prince's call

Thousands of people took to the streets in Iran's capital late Thursday after exiled Crown Prince Reza Pahlavi called for a mass demonstration, marking a fresh escalation in nationwide protests driven by economic distress, witnesses said.

'I don't need international law': Trump on Greenland
'I don't need international law': Trump on Greenland

He spoke about North Atlantic Treaty Organisaiton (NATO) and Greenland, with an emphasis on ownership, while also hinting that China would not take any steps against Taiwan, till Trump was in office.

'Maoists Will Be Extinct In 2 Months'
'Maoists Will Be Extinct In 2 Months'

'From every point of view, they have faced an extremely difficult couple of years, and the setback they have suffered is irreversible.''This reality has begun to set in even amongst the top-level cadres. That is why, in recent times, we...

The Aditya Dhar You Never Knew Before Dhurandar
The Aditya Dhar You Never Knew Before Dhurandar

'I feel as proud as a father when I see Aditya Dhar being celebrated for his work.'

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO