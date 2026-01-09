HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Elderly man mauled to death by stray dogs in Delhi

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
22:12
image
An elderly man was mauled to death by a pack of stray dogs in Delhi's Dwarka Sector 19, after he was chased and attacked near a park, police said on Friday.
   
The man, identified as Raju, aged around 60 years, was rushed to a hospital in critical condition but succumbed to his injuries during treatment, they said.
 
The incident occurred when a group of stray dogs attacked Raju on a road in the area late Tuesday night. In an attempt to save himself, he jumped into a nearby park, but the dogs surrounded him, pulled him to the ground and mauled him, tearing his clothes and inflicting severe injuries, police said.
 
On receiving information from passersby, police reached the spot and shifted him to a hospital, where he died during treatment. As he was not carrying any identity documents, his identity could not be established initially.
 
Police later identified the victim as a daily-wage labourer whose family lives at Ambrahi village in Dwarka. After a post-mortem examination, the body was handed over to the family, who left early Thursday morning for his native place in Uttar Pradesh's Sitapur district for the last rites.
 
During the investigation, police found that Raju had been living on roads and footpaths for over a year after leaving his home following frequent domestic disputes. He is survived by his wife and three children. 
 
His wife works as a domestic help at a society in Sector 11 to support the family, police said. 
 
The incident occurred amid an ongoing hearing over the stray dogs issue in the Supreme Court. The top court is hearing arguments on pleas, including the ones filed by dog lovers, seeking modification of its earlier orders and those for stringent compliance with the directives. 
 
The Supreme Court on Thursday said it had not directed the removal of every dog from the streets, and the directive was to treat these stray canines according to the Animal Birth Control (ABC) Rules. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in HP
LIVE! 13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in HP

Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1
Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1

The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, featuring the President's address, the Economic Survey, and the presentation of the general Budget.

'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note
'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note

India has expressed its disapproval of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani writing a note to jailed activist Umar Khalid, emphasizing the importance of respecting the independence of the judiciary in other democracies.

Ankita Bhandari murder case: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe
Ankita Bhandari murder case: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe

Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, met Dhami on Wednesday night and handed him a letter demanding an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case under the supervision of a Supreme...

'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED
'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED

Turning her guns on the Election Commission, Banerjee alleged that the BJP had "stolen" the mandate in Maharashtra with the poll panel's help and was now attempting to replicate it in Bengal through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO