HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

ED files money laundering case in Sabarimala gold loss case

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
18:49
image
The Enforcement Directorate on Friday filed a money laundering case in the Sabarimala gold loss case in Kerala, official sources said.
 
The federal probe agency has registered an Enforcement Case Information Report (ECIR), an ED equivalent of a police FIR, under various sections of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA), they said.

The politically sensitive case is already being investigated by a state special investigation team (SIT) under the supervision of the Kerala High Court.

The SIT is probing two cases related to the gold loss incident and has arrested 11 people so far.

The probe is related to a series of irregularities, including official misconduct, administrative lapses and a criminal conspiracy to misappropriate the gold from the various artefacts of the Lord Ayyappa shrine.

The investigation by the SIT, and now by the ED, is related to the loss of gold from the gold-cladded copper plates of the Dwarapalaka (guardian deity) idols and the door frames of the Sreekovil (sanctum sanctorum) of the temple. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! ED raids meant to steal TMC strategy, claims Mamata
LIVE! ED raids meant to steal TMC strategy, claims Mamata

India rebuts Trump aide's 'Modi didn't call' claim; says...
India rebuts Trump aide's 'Modi didn't call' claim; says...

'Incidentally, Prime Minister (Modi) and President Trump have also spoken on the phone on eight occasions during 2025, covering different aspects of our wide-ranging partnership'

New twist in Ambernath: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out
New twist in Ambernath: Now, Sena-NCP unite to keep BJP out

Shiv Sena and NCP form an alliance with an independent member to stake claim to rule the Ambernath Municipal Council, keeping the BJP away from power.

Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release delayed again, HC stays own order
Vijay's 'Jana Nayagan' release delayed again, HC stays own order

The Madras high court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, setting aside the board's directive to refer the matter...

India reacts to US' 500% tariffs bill for buying Russian oil
India reacts to US' 500% tariffs bill for buying Russian oil

India is closely monitoring developments related to a proposed American legislation that seeks to impose up to 500 per cent tariff on countries procuring Russian crude oil.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO