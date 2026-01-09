HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
E Coli bacteria found in 4 places in Bhopal, abattoir shut

Fri, 09 January 2026
13:30
After the recent incidents in Bhopal and Indore, contaminated water has been found in several areas of Bhopal, with the municipal corporation's investigation report confirming the presence of E. coli at four locations. 

The civic body has tested 1,810 water samples across the city, with teams continuing to inspect supplies everywhere with authorities stating that action will be taken against negligent officials, and all distribution lines being thoroughly checked. Strict measures are promised if complaints are ignored.

Bhopal Mayor Malti Rai told ANI, "The Bhopal Municipal Corporation has sent 1810 samples to the lab to date. After sending them to the lab, they were tested. Four samples were found to contain bacteria; these were underground water samples, taken from tube wells, and the samples obtained from the tube wells were raw water.... That water is not supplied to the people of Bhopal..." 

"The Municipal Corporation is receiving complaints from various sources. Municipal Corporation officials and employees are immediately going to the locations and conducting tests. If there is any complaints, the Municipal Corporation team is reaching the spot and rectifying the problem. If there are leaks or public complaints, Municipal Corporation officials and employees are investigating...They are conducting investigations based on people's complaints and are also sending the samples to the relevant authorities," she said. -- PTI

