Did Trump call Putin after US seized oil tanker?

Responding to a query during an interview on Fox News, Trump said, "I don't want to say that, but the fact is that the Russian ships, there was a submarine and a destroyer, they both left very quickly when we arrived, and we took over the ship and the oil is being unloaded right now."





US forces boarded and seized the tanker on Wednesday (local time) after a weeks-long pursuit on the high seas, an operation that has heightened tensions with Moscow and added pressure on Russia's ally Venezuela. While Trump claimed oil was being unloaded from the vessel, the tanker was not carrying any oil at the time of the seizure, according to analytics firm Kpler, CNN reported.





The ageing tanker, originally named Bella 1, was sanctioned by the United States in 2024 for operating as part of a so-called "shadow fleet" transporting illicit Iranian oil. Last month, the US Coast Guard attempted to seize the vessel while it was en route to Venezuela to load oil, sailing under the Guyana flag.





The crew refused boarding and abruptly diverted into the Atlantic. Subsequently, the crew painted a Russian flag on the ship's side, and the vessel later appeared in a Russian shipping registry under a new name, Marinera. Amid the operation, White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt downplayed the risk of confrontation with Russia, asserting that Trump maintains a good relationship with Putin. Ahead of the seizure, the United States repositioned key military assets to the United Kingdom, a move that added to mounting international tensions, CNN reported. V-22 Osprey aircraft were active across the UK in recent days, with flight data indicating training missions operating out of RAF Fairford, while two AC-130 gunships were seen arriving at RAF Mildenhall on Sunday.





The tanker was seized about 190 miles off Iceland's southern coast in the North Atlantic, according to ship-tracking website MarineTraffic.





The data showed the vessel making a sharp turn south around the time it was reported seized, CNN said. Russia's Transport Ministry later confirmed it lost contact with the tanker after US forces boarded the ship at 7 am ET (Eastern Time). US Navy SEALs were among the personnel involved in the boarding, after being transported by the US Army's 160th Special Operations Aviation Regiment, known as the "night stalkers," according to two people briefed on the operation, CNN reported. The UK defence ministry said it assisted with the seizure "following a US request for assistance".

