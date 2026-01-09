HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Death threat won't deter me from serving Bengal: Guv Bose

Fri, 09 January 2026
13:39
West Bengal Governor CV Ananda Bose on Friday said he would continue working for the people of the state and asserted that no force could stop him from doing so. 

Referring to the death threat he received via email on Thursday night, Bose described it as "an attempt to stop my fight for the common people of Bengal", and claimed that this was not the first time he had been threatened. Bose said he would take to the streets of Kolkata without security guards, claiming that the people of Bengal would protect him. 

"Such threats cannot stop me from working for the people of Bengal. Bengal is my home, I am a son of Bengal. I am not scared to give up my life for this land," Bose told PTI. 

"This is not the first time that I have faced a life threat. I recall touring Murshidabad last year when someone handed over a live country-made bomb. My ADC immediately took it away and placed it in a tub of water. It was a close shave," he said. 

The governor, who turned 75 earlier this month, said the threat could be linked to his speaking out on issues concerning the sufferings of the people of the state. Bose on Thursday night received a death threat via email, following which his security was tightened. The sender had threatened to "blast" the governor, an official said, adding the accused had also mentioned his mobile number in the email. 

Acting swiftly, police arrested the man from Salt Lake area near Kolkata, a senior Lok Bhavan official said. Bose, who is under Z-plus security cover, now has around 60-70 central police personnel deployed for his protection. PTI

