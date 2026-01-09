Centrally Funded Infra Projects: Cost Overruns Swell To 22%

09:17





This reflects an absolute escalation of Rs 5.37 trillion, up from Rs 5.3 trillion a month earlier, data from the latest Flash Report on Central Sector Infrastructure Projects costing Rs 150 crore and above by the ministry of statistics and programme pmplementation (Mospi) showed.





The department of water resources, river development and Ganga rejuvenation continued to report the steepest overrun among individual ministries, with revised costs more than doubling initial estimates and recording an overrun of Rs 99,853.8 crore, a 102 per cent jump, unchanged from October levels.





The department of telecommunications followed with a 79.9 per cent overrun amounting to Rs 1.22 trillion, while the ministry of mines registered an escalation of nearly 27.7 per cent (Rs 2,380.14 crore). The ministry of railways, which accounts for the largest share of ongoing central projects, saw costs rise 22.1 per cent over the original outlay, up from 17.8 per cent in October, translating to an overrun of about Rs 1.53 trillion.





Similarly, projects under power, petroleum and natural gas, and health and family welfare saw costs rise by 16.5 per cent, 15.6 per cent and 11.4 per cent, respectively.





In contrast, only a handful of ministries, such as higher education and sports, reported savings, with their revised expenditures remaining below the original estimates by 1.3 per cent and 32.5 per cent, respectively.





-- Himanshi Bhardwaj, Business Standard

Aggregate costs of centrally funded infrastructure projects widened to 22.2 per cent in November as cost overruns pushed revised estimates to Rs 29.55 trillion from Rs 24.18 trillion across 823 ongoing projects, representing a marginal worsening from October, when cost overruns stood at 20.9 per cent.