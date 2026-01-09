HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Budget session of Parliament begins on Jan 28

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
21:47
image
The budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, Parliamentary Affairs Minister Kiren Rijiju said on Friday.
   
The budget session begins with the address of President Droupadi Murmu to the joint session of the Lok Sabha and the Rajya Sabha in the Lok Sabha chamber.
 
Finance Minister Nirmala Sitharaman will table the Economic Survey and present the general Budget.
 
However, Rijiju did not share details on the date of the presentation of the Budget. February 1, which has been fixed as the Budget Day, falls on a Sunday this year.
 
Parliament will be in recess from February 13 till March 9.
 
"On the recommendation of the Govt of India, Hon'ble President of India, Smt. Droupadi Murmu ji has approved the summoning of both the Houses of Parliament for the Budget Session 2026.
 
"The session will commence on 28 January 2026 and continue till 2 April 2026," Rijiju said in a post on X.
 
"The first phase concludes on 13 February 2026, with Parliament reassembling on 9 March 2026, a vital step towards meaningful debate and people-centric governance," Rijiju said. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! 13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in HP
LIVE! 13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in HP

Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1
Budget session from Jan 28; Union Budget on February 1

The Budget session of Parliament will be held from January 28 to April 2, featuring the President's address, the Economic Survey, and the presentation of the general Budget.

'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note
'Better to focus on...': India to Mamdani on Umar Khalid note

India has expressed its disapproval of New York Mayor Zohran Mamdani writing a note to jailed activist Umar Khalid, emphasizing the importance of respecting the independence of the judiciary in other democracies.

Ankita Bhandari murder case: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe
Ankita Bhandari murder case: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe

Ankita's father, Virendra Singh Bhandari, and mother, Soni Devi, met Dhami on Wednesday night and handed him a letter demanding an enquiry by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) into the case under the supervision of a Supreme...

'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED
'Did nothing illegal, acted as TMC head': Mamata targets ED

Turning her guns on the Election Commission, Banerjee alleged that the BJP had "stolen" the mandate in Maharashtra with the poll panel's help and was now attempting to replicate it in Bengal through the ongoing Special Intensive Revision...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO