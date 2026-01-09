BJP shares cartoon of Mamata grabbing 'corruption' file

10:33





In a caricature of the incident, the BJP, in a post on X, portrayed Mamata Banerjee running away with the evidence file while an ED official chased her, screaming that it was "an important file for the investigation."





Mamata Banerjee alleged that the central agency had seized party-related materials, including hard disks, candidate lists and strategic documents, and accused Union Home Minister Amit Shah of misusing central agencies.





"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah, to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list? The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Banerjee said while speaking to reporters. Issuing a direct challenge to the BJP and Amit Shah, the Chief Minister dared him to come to West Bengal and fight her democratically.





"If Amit Shah wants Bengal, then come, fight democratically, and win. Everyone must know what kind of operation has been carried out. Starting at 6:00 a.m., they arrived and seized the party's data, laptops, strategies and mobile phones. Their forensic experts transferred all the data. I believe this is a crime," she said.





Banerjee asserted that I-PAC was not a private organisation but an authorised team working for the All India Trinamool Congress (AITC). She alleged that the ED had confiscated sensitive documents, including data linked to the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls. -- ANI

Bharatiya Janata Party on Friday took a dig at West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee for allegedly obstructing the Enforcement Directorate's raid at the office of political consultancy firm I-PAC and taking away "key evidence" from the site.