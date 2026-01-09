HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
BJP can even admit Ravana in its fold: Uddhav

Fri, 09 January 2026
22:51
image
Shiv Sena-UBT chief Uddhav Thackeray on Friday questioned the Bharatiya Janata Party's commitment to Hindutva, and said it had become so shameless that it can even admit demon king Ravana into its fold.

Speaking at a joint rally in Nashik with his cousin and Maharashtra Navnirman Sena president Raj Thackeray for the January 15 civic elections, Uddhav also attacked the ruling party over the Nashik Municipal Corporation's plan to cut trees for building a 'sadhugram' for the next year's Kumbh Mela. 

Whether BJP's Hindutva was real or only for elections, he asked. 
 
He felt sad for BJP loyalists who got passed over as the party was inducting "tainted" leaders and giving them preference, Thackeray said. -- PTI 

