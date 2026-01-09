HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Astronaut's 'medical condition' forces Nasa to end space mission

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
06:48
image
Nasa has said it will return a four-person crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS), cutting short their mission a month early because of a "serious medical condition" affecting one of the astronauts, reports the BBC.

The agency did not disclose the name of the crew member or the medical condition, citing health privacy, but said the person was in a stable condition.

"This is not an emergency evacuation," said a Nasa official, adding: "We always err on the side of the astronaut's health."

On Wednesday, Nasa abruptly cancelled a spacewalk due to take place on Thursday, when two astronauts were set to step outside the ISS, citing a "medical concern". Read more here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I am a fan of Nehru but not an uncritical fan: Tharoor
LIVE! I am a fan of Nehru but not an uncritical fan: Tharoor

3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US
3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US

The US Coast Guard seized a Russian oil tanker, the Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The crew includes three Indian citizens. Moscow has protested the seizure, calling it a violation of international maritime law and demanding humane...

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

BJP has turned Shinde's Shiv Sena into doormat: Uddhav
BJP has turned Shinde's Shiv Sena into doormat: Uddhav

Uddhav Thackeray asserts that his alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray is permanent, dismissing speculation about their unity ahead of civic elections.

Over 100 MPs' assets grew by 110% between 2014-2024: ADR
Over 100 MPs' assets grew by 110% between 2014-2024: ADR

A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that 102 re-elected Members of Parliament experienced an average asset growth of over 100% between 2014 and 2024. The report highlights the MPs with the highest asset...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO