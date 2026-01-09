Astronaut's 'medical condition' forces Nasa to end space mission

Nasa has said it will return a four-person crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS), cutting short their mission a month early because of a "serious medical condition" affecting one of the astronauts, reports the BBC.
The agency did not disclose the name of the crew member or the medical condition, citing health privacy, but said the person was in a stable condition.
"This is not an emergency evacuation," said a Nasa official, adding: "We always err on the side of the astronaut's health."
On Wednesday, Nasa abruptly cancelled a spacewalk due to take place on Thursday, when two astronauts were set to step outside the ISS, citing a "medical concern". Read more here.