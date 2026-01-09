Astronaut's 'medical condition' forces Nasa to end space mission

06:48





The agency did not disclose the name of the crew member or the medical condition, citing health privacy, but said the person was in a stable condition.





"This is not an emergency evacuation," said a Nasa official, adding: "We always err on the side of the astronaut's health."





On Wednesday, Nasa abruptly cancelled a spacewalk due to take place on Thursday, when two astronauts were set to step outside the ISS, citing a "medical concern". Read more here.

Nasa has said it will return a four-person crew aboard the International Space Station (ISS), cutting short their mission a month early because of a "serious medical condition" affecting one of the astronauts, reports the BBC.