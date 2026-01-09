HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Ankita Bhandari murder: U'khand CM recommends CBI probe

Fri, 09 January 2026
19:41
Uttarakhand Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami on Friday recommended a CBI inquiry into the Ankita Bhandari case.

Dhami announced that during a recent meeting with her parents, they had requested a CBI probe into the matter, and respecting their request and sentiments, the state government has recommended the inquiry. 

The government's objective has been and will continue to be to ensure justice in a fair, transparent, and sensitive manner, he said.

He said that the government's intention is completely clear, and no fact or evidence will be overlooked. 

Ankita Bhandari, a 19-year-old receptionist at Vanantra Resort in Pauri, was murdered by resort owner Pulkit Arya and two of his employees.

All three were sentenced to life imprisonment in the case. -- PTI

