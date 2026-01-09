HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

4 AAP MLAs suspended from Delhi Assembly

Fri, 09 January 2026
Share:
14:58
image
Speaker Vijender Gupta on Friday suspended four Aam Aadmi Party MLAs for the remaining period of the ongoing Winter Session of the Delhi Assembly for 'disrupting' House proceedings.

In a statement, Gupta said 'due to the continuous disruption of the proceedings of the House and violation of its decorum', Opposition members (AAP) Som Dutt, Jarnail Singh, Sanjeev Jha and Kuldeep Kumar are suspended from the House for the rest of the Winter Session.

Jha, Singh and Kumar were earlier suspended from the Winter Session for three days for allegedly causing interruptions in the proceedings.

In a press conference, Jha said that he was marshalled out after he raised the demand that Bharatiya Janata Party ministers and MLAs should delete their social media posts sharing a video related to alleged insult of Guru Tegh Bahadur by Leader of Opposition Atishi.

Jha said he demanded a direction by the Chair of the House that the video should not be used because it was sent for forensic examination.

"As soon as I demanded it, I was marshalled out. My colleagues wanted to stage a walkout but they too were marshalled out," Jha said.

The House proceedings were adjourned first for 15 minutes due to the interruptions by the AAP MLAs.

The sitting resumed at 1 pm but the AAP MLAs continued to argue with the Chair, after which the House was again adjourned till lunch hour.

Delhi Assembly resumed its proceedings after two days of complete washout over the BJP's allegation that Leader of Opposition Atishi disrespected Guru Tegh Bahadur.

Meanwhile, members raised issues from their constituencies under Rule 280 and Water Minister Parvesh Sahib Singh gave a statement on water supply in the city.

Chief Minister Rekha Gupta presented supplementary demands for grants for 2025-26 that were passed by a voice vote in the House.

The Delhi Appropriation Bill 2026 introduced by her was also passed by the House.   -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Venezuela's Machado to visit US next week: Trump
LIVE! Venezuela's Machado to visit US next week: Trump

ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption
ED seeks CBI probe against Mamata after raid disruption

The Enforcement Directorate (ED) has approached the Calcutta High Court, seeking a CBI investigation into the role of West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee, senior police officials and others for allegedly obstructing its raids in...

Land for job: Frame charges against Lalu, orders court
Land for job: Frame charges against Lalu, orders court

A Delhi court has ordered the framing of charges against RJD chief Lalu Prasad Yadav, his family, and others in the alleged land-for-job scam, accusing Yadav of using his railway ministry position for personal gain.

No trade deal as Modi didn't call Trump: US commerce secy
No trade deal as Modi didn't call Trump: US commerce secy

US Commerce Secretary Howard Lutnick claims a trade deal with India failed because Prime Minister Narendra Modi did not call then-President Donald Trump, despite requests.

HC orders to clear Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC to appeal
HC orders to clear Vijay's Jana Nayagan, CBFC to appeal

The Madras high court on Friday directed the Central Board of Film Certification (CBFC) to grant a censor certificate to actor-turned-politician Vijay's upcoming film Jana Nayagan, setting aside the board's directive to refer the matter...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO