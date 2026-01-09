HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
2 shot by federal agents in Portland

Fri, 09 January 2026
08:10
A man protests against immigration laws in the US
Two people are hospitalized after they were shot by federal agents, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. It is not immediately clear what their conditions are, reports CNN.

The FBI Portland office said in a post on X that the shooting involved Customs and Border Protection agents and they are leading the investigation.

Today at 2:18 p.m. PT, Portland police officers responded to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street for a report of a shooting, the release said. Officers confirmed federal agents had been involved in the shooting, they said. Read more here. 

LIVE! I am a fan of Nehru but not an uncritical fan: Tharoor
3 Indians among crew on board Russian tanker seized by US
The US Coast Guard seized a Russian oil tanker, the Marinera, in the North Atlantic. The crew includes three Indian citizens. Moscow has protested the seizure, calling it a violation of international maritime law and demanding humane...

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

BJP has turned Shinde's Shiv Sena into doormat: Uddhav
Uddhav Thackeray asserts that his alliance with MNS chief Raj Thackeray is permanent, dismissing speculation about their unity ahead of civic elections.

Over 100 MPs' assets grew by 110% between 2014-2024: ADR
A report by the Association for Democratic Reforms (ADR) reveals that 102 re-elected Members of Parliament experienced an average asset growth of over 100% between 2014 and 2024. The report highlights the MPs with the highest asset...

