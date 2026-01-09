2 shot by federal agents in Portland

Two people are hospitalized after they were shot by federal agents, the Portland Police Bureau said in a statement. It is not immediately clear what their conditions are, reports CNN.
The FBI Portland office said in a post on X that the shooting involved Customs and Border Protection agents and they are leading the investigation.
Today at 2:18 p.m. PT, Portland police officers responded to the 10200 block of Southeast Main Street for a report of a shooting, the release said. Officers confirmed federal agents had been involved in the shooting, they said. Read more here.