2 more held in Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident; 13 arrests so far

Fri, 09 January 2026
19:59
The Delhi Police on Friday arrested two more persons accused in the Turkman Gate stone-pelting incident, taking the total number of arrests in the case to 13, while security personnel deployed in the area remained on high alert in view of Friday prayers, officials said.
 
"On Friday, we have arrested two people. So far, we have arrested 13 people. Further investigation is underway. Tight security measures will be maintained in the area," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told PTI.
 
The Delhi Police have so far arrested 13 people, identified as, Mohd Arib (25), Mohd Kashif (25), Mohd Kaif (23), Mohd Adnan (37), Sameer Hussain (40), Mohd Athar (20), Shahnawaz Alam (55), Mohd Imran (28), Mohd Imran alias Raju (36), Mohd Affan (20), Mohd Adil (20), Mohd Aamir Hamza (22) and Mohd Ubaidullah (26).
 
Police sources said at least 30 people offered Friday prayers at the same mosque. A large number of police and paramilitary personnel have been deployed in sensitive pockets to maintain law and order, while senior officers are supervising arrangements on the ground.
 
According to police, additional forces have been stationed near mosques and adjoining lanes, with pickets set up at strategic points to regulate movement and prevent any untoward incident.
 
Police are also conducting drone surveillance and extensive CCTV monitoring to keep a tight vigil in the area, officials said, adding that the situation is peaceful and under control.
 
Clarifying concerns related to Friday prayers, the ACP said no restrictions were imposed on any mosque.
 
"We have not put any restrictions on Friday prayers in any mosque. We have also checked the structural safety of the demolition site," he said, adding that prohibitory restrictions imposed earlier would be removed soon after normalcy is restored.
 
Another senior police officer said the security measures were purely precautionary.
 
"We have made adequate arrangements in view of Friday prayers. Our teams are maintaining strict vigil and are in constant touch with local community members to ensure peace. We have not even restricted the number of visitors to the mosque," the officer said. -- PTI

