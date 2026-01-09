13 killed as bus falls into 500 feet deep gorge in HP

21:56

The death toll in Himachal bus tragedy has reached 13, as a person under treatment at a hospital succumbed to injuries sustained in the accident, police said.

On Friday afternoon, a private bus carrying 40 passengers fell into a 500-feet deep gorge in Sirmaur district. Besides 13 deaths, about 30 people sustained injuries.

The accident occurred when the bus en route from Shimla to Kupvi via Rajgarh veered off the road and plunged into the gorge down the road and landed upside down near Haripurdhar village, around 95 kilometres from the district headquarters, Nahan.

Sirmaur Deputy Commissioner Priyanka Verma said the death toll in the bus accident has risen to 13 while nine seriously injured people have been referred to medical College, Nahan.

Sangrah Sub-divisional Magistrate (SDM) Sunil Kayath, who is at the spot supervising the rescue operation said the rescue operation is going on war footing and all the injured and dead were being rushed to nearby Sangrah and Dadahu hospitals.

Expressing grief over the accident, Chief Minister Sukhvinder Singh Sukhu, in a statement issued here, directed the district authorities to provide all possible assistance to the next of kin of those killed in the accident and ensure the best medical care to the injured.

The BJP national president and Union health Minister J P Nadda, Leader of the Opposition in Himachal Assembly Jai Ram Thakur and state BJP chief Rajiv Bindal, Shimla BJP MP Suresh Kashyap and Deputy Chief Minister Mukesh Agnihotri have also expressed grief on the tragedy.

Industry Minister and local MLA from the Shallai assembly segment, Harshwardhan Chauhan, said the district administration has been put on alert, and medical teams and doctors at Dadahu, Sangrah and Nahan hospitals are prepared for emergency.

He said the cause of the accident is yet to be ascertained and expressed condolences on the incident. -- PTI