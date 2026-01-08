Youth held in Bareilly for 'abducting, trying to convert' 17-year-old girl

23:01

A case of abduction and attempted religious conversion against a youth who was arrested, police said, for allegedly trying to take a 17-year-old girl to Ajmer Sharif after "trapping her in a relationship".

Police took the minor into their custody after the Government Railway Police traced her in a train at Bareilly station. The 22-year-old youth, who has been working as a plumber in Jaipur for the past five years, allegedly fled from the train but was later arrested near the station, they said.

The girl's family said she had been missing since Monday. The father, in his complaint, alleged that Rehan, with the help of his brother Rizwan and another associate, Babbu, had taken his daughter away.

Police said they found during investigation that Rehan had a "criminal mindset" and "extremist tendencies". He allegedly "trapped the girl in a romantic relationship, influenced her towards Islam" and attempted to take her to Ajmer Sharif in Rajasthan with the intention of religious conversion, they said.

Senior Superintendent of Police Anurag Arya said that the minor was rescued using electronic surveillance and inter-district coordination. Police said Rehan was sent to jail after his arrest.





A case was initially registered under Section 137(2) (kidnapping) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita (BNS) against him.

After recording the minor's statements, police added relevant sections of the Uttar Pradesh Prohibition of Unlawful Conversion of Religion Act and Protection of Children from Sexual Offences (POCSO) Act, the SSP said. -- PTI