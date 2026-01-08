HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Woman's burnt body found at UP brick kiln, rape suspected

Thu, 08 January 2026
A shocking incident has been reported from Uttar Pradesh's Hapur district after the burnt, semi-naked body of a woman, aged around 30, was recovered from a sugarcane field behind brick kilns in Lahadra village under the Bahadurgarh police station area, police said in Hapur on Thursday.

The woman's face was severely charred, making identification impossible. According to villagers, the body was first noticed in the field, after which an alarm was raised. 

Nearby farmers and residents gathered at the spot and immediately informed the police. Police reached the scene and made efforts to establish the woman's identity, but were unsuccessful.

Based on the circumstances, police suspect that the woman was raped and murdered, and her body was later set on fire to destroy evidence. Officials believe the murder was committed elsewhere and the body was brought to the sugarcane field to conceal the victim's identity. 

The woman's clothes were partially burnt, and there were severe burn injuries on several parts of her body. No suspicious items were recovered from the surrounding area. The body has been sent for post-mortem examination, and further investigation is underway. Police said the exact cause of death will be confirmed after the post-mortem report is received. -- ANI

