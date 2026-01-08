HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods

Thu, 08 January 2026
In a major announcement, US President Donald Trump said on Wednesday (local time) that Venezuela would now purchase only American-made products with the money they receive from the new oil deal. 

In a post on Truth Social, the US President said that the purchases would include American agri products, medicines, medical devices and equipment to improve the electric grid and energy facilities, amongst other things. "I have just been informed that Venezuela is going to be purchasing ONLY American Made Products, with the money they receive from our new Oil Deal. 

"These purchases will include, among other things, American Agricultural Products, and American Made Medicines, Medical Devices, and Equipment to improve Venezuela's Electric Grid and Energy Facilities. In other words, Venezuela is committing to doing business with the United States of America as their principal partner - A wise choice, and a very good thing for the people of Venezuela, and the United States. Thank you for your attention to this matter!", he said on Truth Social. -- ANI

