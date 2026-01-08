HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Vodafone area sales manager arrested for 'helping' cyber criminals

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
20:38
image
The Central Bureau of Investigation has arrested an area sales manager of Vodafone for allegedly facilitating the fraudulent issuance of bulk SIM cards, which were used by a cyber-criminal gang involved in large-scale phishing operations, officials said on Thursday.
 
The alleged role of Binu Vidhyadharan, posted as the Vodafone area sales manager, New Delhi, surfaced during a CBI probe into a cyber-criminal gang operating from Delhi-NCR and Chandigarh in December last year.
Queries seeking comments from the company were unanswered.

The gang was providing bulk SMS services to international cyber criminals targeting Indian citizens.

"The accused had procured around 21,000 SIM cards in violation of DoT (Department of Telecommunications) rules, for facilitating transmission of bulk SMS, used by cyber criminals for sending phishing messages," a CBI spokesperson said in a statement.

These SIM cards were controlled through an online platform to send bulk messages. The messages offered fake loans, investment opportunities and other financial benefits, with the aim of stealing personal and banking details of innocent people.

Three persons, including a channel partner of the telecom service provider, were arrested in December 2025 and are currently under judicial custody, the CBI spokesperson said.

During the probe, it surfaced that Vidhyadharan was actively involved in facilitating the fraudulent issuance of SIM cards in bulk, projecting dummy individuals as employees of Lord Mahavira Services India Private Limited, and had submitted their documents for KYC formalities, the CBI spokesperson said.

"It was further revealed that members of a family residing in Bengaluru were among those arranged by the official and shown as employees of the accused company," she added. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! BJP has turned Shinde's Sena into a doormat: Uddhav
LIVE! BJP has turned Shinde's Sena into a doormat: Uddhav

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Delhi violence: Whatsapp groups, 10 influencers under scanner
Delhi violence: Whatsapp groups, 10 influencers under scanner

According to police, rumours claiming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was demolishing the mosque spread primarily through voice notes shared across community, religious and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups ahead of a court-ordered...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO