'Venezuela's Current Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'

He describes the fall of President Nicols Maduro as the latest chapter in a long history of US intervention in South America, driven less by democracy or human rights than by raw power and control over resources.





In his view, Venezuela's vast oil reserves -- the largest in the world -- made the country an inevitable target, regardless of its limited military capacity or internal weaknesses.





Ambassador Viswanathan dismisses claims that Venezuela posed any strategic or military threat to the United States, or that Russian involvement triggered Washington's actions.





Russia, he argues, had only a marginal presence, while China's role was largely financial, extending credit to be repaid in oil rather than attempting to challenge US dominance in the region.





The real issue, he says, was not geopolitics but oil -- and America's determination to regain direct access to it after years of sanctions and isolation.





Syed Firdaus Ashraf/Rediff

For R Viswanathan, India's former ambassador to Venezuela (2000-2003) and a long-time observer of Latin American politics, what has unfolded in Caracas is neither shocking nor unprecedented.