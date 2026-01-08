HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
US withdraws from 66 international organisations

Thu, 08 January 2026
US President Donald Trump signed a memorandum on Wednesday (local time), directing the withdrawal of the United States from international organisations, conventions and treaties that are "contrary to the interests" of the US. 

The announcement was made in the statement of the Presidential Memoranda shared by the White House that mentioned withdrawal from 35-non non-UN organisations and 31 UN entities. 

The Non-UN organisations include the India and France-led International Solar Alliance, key environmental bodies like the International Union for Conservation of Nature (IUCN) and the Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change. Other non-UN bodies International Energy Forum, the International Renewable Energy Agency, the Partnership for Atlantic Cooperation and the Global Counterterrorism Forum ,among others. -- ANI

