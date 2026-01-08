HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

UP: Woman booked for securing govt job by concealing Pak nationality

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
16:10
image
Rampur Police have registered a first information report (FIR) against a woman for securing a job in the basic education department by allegedly concealing her Pakistani nationality, officials said on Thursday.

According to police, the case was registered at Azim Nagar police station on the complaint of the Basic Education Department after an internal inquiry found that Mahira Akhtar, alias Farzana, had obtained employment using forged documents.

Additional Superintendent of Police Anurag Singh said the accused had worked as a teacher at a primary school in the Kumhariya village.

"An FIR has been registered under sections 318(4), 336, 338 and 340 of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita for cheating and forgery. It is alleged that despite being a Pakistani national, she secured a job in the education department by using a fake residence certificate," he said.

Police said the woman had married a Pakistani national in 1979 and subsequently acquired Pakistani citizenship.

After her divorce, she allegedly returned to India on a Pakistani passport and got married to a local man around 1985. Around the same time, she took up employment in the Basic Education Department by projecting herself as an Indian citizen.

Following the revelation of her Pakistani nationality, the department suspended her and later dismissed her from service. Police registered the FIR based on the department's report, officials said.

The additional superintendent of police said the investigation is underway and evidence is being collected. No arrest has been made so far.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Mamata took away key evidence: ED's big charge
Mamata took away key evidence: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

LIVE! Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam
LIVE! Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies
Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from over 60 international organisations, including United Nations bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions 'redundant' and 'contrary'...

Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video
Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a forensic probe into a video allegedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. The BJP has accused Atishi of making insensitive remarks, while Atishi denies the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO