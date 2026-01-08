Unprecedented stain with US, says Venezuela

12:50





Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said the US has adopted a policy of "exclusion" toward Venezuela, while emphasising that economic and trade ties between the two countries are neither unusual nor disproportionate.





"The first thing I must say is that there is a stain on our relations that has never occurred before in our history. But it is also important to emphasize that the economic and trade relations between the United States and Venezuela are neither extraordinary nor irregular. 71% of Venezuelan exports are concentrated in eight countries, and of those, 25% are destined for the United States. Venezuela's economic relations are diversified across various markets around the world," she said, according to El Cooperante. Rodriguez said both the public and private sectors would have access to global markets, underlining Venezuela's openness to international cooperation.





"Products made in Venezuela will be our greatest ambassador, carrying the message that we have not given up. Our hands are open for collaboration and cooperation."





She also announced plans to introduce legislation on socioeconomic rights aimed at regulating price formation to prevent speculation, while outlining upcoming reforms to the National Electric Service Law, El Cooperante reported.





"We have been making progress in the recovery of the electrical system. But the Venezuela we are aiming for is one that requires growth and an electrical system that is in optimal condition to guarantee the lives of Venezuelans," Rodriguez said, adding that a law promoting the "rational use of energy" would also be developed. -- ANI

Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated that relations with the US have suffered an unprecedented "stain," even as she asserted that the country will continue pursuing a diversified economic strategy engaging major markets across all continents, El Cooperante reported.