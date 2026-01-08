HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Unprecedented stain with US, says Venezuela

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
12:50
image
Venezuela's interim President Delcy Rodriguez stated that relations with the US have suffered an unprecedented "stain," even as she asserted that the country will continue pursuing a diversified economic strategy engaging major markets across all continents, El Cooperante reported. 

Speaking during a live broadcast on state television VTV, Rodriguez said the US has adopted a policy of "exclusion" toward Venezuela, while emphasising that economic and trade ties between the two countries are neither unusual nor disproportionate. 

"The first thing I must say is that there is a stain on our relations that has never occurred before in our history. But it is also important to emphasize that the economic and trade relations between the United States and Venezuela are neither extraordinary nor irregular. 71% of Venezuelan exports are concentrated in eight countries, and of those, 25% are destined for the United States. Venezuela's economic relations are diversified across various markets around the world," she said, according to El Cooperante. Rodriguez said both the public and private sectors would have access to global markets, underlining Venezuela's openness to international cooperation. 

"Products made in Venezuela will be our greatest ambassador, carrying the message that we have not given up. Our hands are open for collaboration and cooperation." 

She also announced plans to introduce legislation on socioeconomic rights aimed at regulating price formation to prevent speculation, while outlining upcoming reforms to the National Electric Service Law, El Cooperante reported. 

"We have been making progress in the recovery of the electrical system. But the Venezuela we are aiming for is one that requires growth and an electrical system that is in optimal condition to guarantee the lives of Venezuelans," Rodriguez said, adding that a law promoting the "rational use of energy" would also be developed. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Unprecedented strain with US, says Venezuela
LIVE! Unprecedented strain with US, says Venezuela

Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water
Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water

Several residents of Greater Noida's Delta 1 Sector fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, prompting health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the supply line, officials and residents said.

'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'
'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'

'Trump had done a deal with the current regime minus Maduro. The current regime is giving Trump entry into Venezuelan oil. They are obeying him and doing whatever he says.''They are happy because they have saved their heads by...

Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil
Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil

American Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said that United States President Donald Trump has given a green light to the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill which would give leverage against India, China, and Brazil to stop them from...

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO