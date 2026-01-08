HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Turkman Gate violence: 6 more held, total 11 arrested

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
16:14
image
A day after a court-ordered anti-encroachment drive triggered clashes and stone-pelting in central Delhi's Turkman Gate area, six more arrests have been made in connection with the violence, which left police personnel injured.

The total number of arrests made in the matter now stands at 11, including the apprehension of a juvenile.

Those arrested on Thursday have been identified as, Afaan, Adil, Shahnawaz, Hamza, Atharr and Ubed, all are residents of the Turkman Gate area.

"We have arrested six more people. So far total of 11 people, including one juvenile, have been apprehended," Additional Commissioner of Police (Central) Nidhin Valsan told PTI.

He said that adequate deployment of police personnel and paramilitary forces has been made in the area to maintain law and order and prevent any untoward incident. 

Officers are closely monitoring the situation, he added. 

An anti-encroachment drive near the Faiz-e-Elahi mosque in Delhi's Ramlila Maidan area on the intervening night of Tuesday and Wednesday triggered violence as many people pelted stones at police personnel, injuring five of them, including the area's station house officer.

Trouble brewed when a social media post claimed the mosque, opposite the Turkman Gate, was being demolished during the anti-encroachment drive, and people started gathering there, police sources said.

They claimed that 150 to 200 people were involved in the pelting of stones and glass bottles at the police and Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) workers.

MCD Deputy Commissioner Kumar Kumar had said around 36,000 square feet of encroached area was cleared during the drive. A diagnostic centre, a banquet hall and two boundary walls were demolished during the drive that went on through the night, Kumar had said.

He had also clarified that the mosque was not damaged in any way.  -- PTI

TOP STORIES

Mamata took away key evidence: ED's big charge
Mamata took away key evidence: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

LIVE! Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam
LIVE! Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies
Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from over 60 international organisations, including United Nations bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions 'redundant' and 'contrary'...

Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video
Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a forensic probe into a video allegedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. The BJP has accused Atishi of making insensitive remarks, while Atishi denies the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO