HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Trump wants to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
06:42
image
US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that after prolonged negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries and other political representatives, the 2027 military budget should be increased to 1.5 trillion USD, from the current 1 trillion USD. 

Trump said that this would allow the US to build a "dream military" and keep America safe and secure. He made the announcement via a Truth Social post. 

Making the announcement via a Truth Social post, Trump said that this comes after the tariffs brought in more income to the United States, with the country now having the ability to not only pay down the debt, produce an 'unparalleled military force' and also pay a substantial dividend to "moderate-income patriots" in the US.

"After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the "Dream Military" that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," Trump said on Truth social. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods
LIVE! Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker
Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker

According to a statement cited by TASS, the Russian foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring reports that the US military has boarded the tanker Mariner, originally Bella 1, on the high seas, noting that Russian citizens are among...

Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!
Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!

The 14-year-old became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.

Hadi's party rejects police chargesheet, warns of stir
Hadi's party rejects police chargesheet, warns of stir

Slain Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi's party rejects the police chargesheet in his murder case, accusing the state machinery of involvement. The party warns of potential retaliation if justice is not served, alleging a...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO