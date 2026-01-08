Trump wants to increase military budget to $1.5 trillion

06:42





Trump said that this would allow the US to build a "dream military" and keep America safe and secure. He made the announcement via a Truth Social post.





Making the announcement via a Truth Social post, Trump said that this comes after the tariffs brought in more income to the United States, with the country now having the ability to not only pay down the debt, produce an 'unparalleled military force' and also pay a substantial dividend to "moderate-income patriots" in the US.





"After long and difficult negotiations with Senators, Congressmen, Secretaries, and other Political Representatives, I have determined that, for the Good of our Country, especially in these very troubled and dangerous times, our Military Budget for the year 2027 should not be $1 Trillion Dollars, but rather $1.5 Trillion Dollars. This will allow us to build the "Dream Military" that we have long been entitled to and, more importantly, that will keep us SAFE and SECURE, regardless of foe," Trump said on Truth social. -- ANI

US President Donald Trump on Wednesday (local time) said that after prolonged negotiations with senators, congressmen, secretaries and other political representatives, the 2027 military budget should be increased to 1.5 trillion USD, from the current 1 trillion USD.