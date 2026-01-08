HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Tragedy of her own making: Vance supports ICE on shooting

Thu, 08 January 2026
US Vice President JD Vance on Wednesday described the fatal shooting of 37-year-old Renee Nicole Good by an Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) agent as "a tragedy of her own making," while expressing strong support for ICE officers and asserting that attacks against them would not deter the administration from enforcing the law.

In a post on X, Vance said, "I want every ICE officer to know that their president, vice president, and the entire administration stands behind them. To the radicals assaulting them, doxxing them, and threatening them: congratulations, we're going to work even harder to enforce the law."

Vance also commented directly on Good's death in a separate post on Wednesday evening, writing, "You can accept that this woman's death is a tragedy while acknowledging it's a tragedy of her own making."

The remarks come amid widespread anger and grief in Minneapolis following the shooting, which occurred during a confrontation between Good and an ICE agent, CNN reported.

The incident has intensified tensions in the city, particularly as it coincided with a broader federal crackdown on immigration enforcement following a welfare-related scandal that led to the state governor withdrawing from his re-election campaign.

Minnesota Senator Tina Smith identified Renee Nicole Good as the woman who was fatally shot, a detail first reported by the Minnesota Star Tribune. In a post on X, Smith said Good was a US citizen.

Minnesota Lieutenant Governor Peggy Flanagan said Good was the mother of a six-year-old child, according to CNN.US Department of Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem said Good was "stalking and impeding" officers throughout the day and attempted to "weaponize her vehicle" by trying to run over an agent.

The ICE officer involved "used his training to save his own life and that of his colleagues," Noem said, as cited by CNN.

