Suvendu Adhikari terms Mamata's visit to Jain's house as interference in ED probe

13:03





"I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional and direct interference in the central agency's investigation," Adhikari told reporters soon after their visit to Jain's residence at Loudon Street in Kolkata, as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was going on there. I-PAC also looks after the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress.





The BJP leader said that Banerjee had gone to the then Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's official residence during a CBI raid there. -- PTI

Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to IPAC chief Pratik Jain's house during the ED raid on Thursday as "unconstitutional and interference" in the central agency's probe. He said that the ED should take steps against the chief minister.