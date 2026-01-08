HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Suvendu Adhikari terms Mamata's visit to Jain's house as interference in ED probe

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
13:03
image
Leader of Opposition in West Bengal Assembly Suvendu Adhikari termed Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee's visit to IPAC chief Pratik Jain's house during the ED raid on Thursday as "unconstitutional and interference" in the central agency's probe. He said that the ED should take steps against the chief minister. 

"I feel that the chief minister and the Kolkata police commissioner's visit was unethical, unconstitutional and direct interference in the central agency's investigation," Adhikari told reporters soon after their visit to Jain's residence at Loudon Street in Kolkata, as an Enforcement Directorate (ED) raid was going on there. I-PAC also looks after the IT cell of the Trinamool Congress. 

The BJP leader said that Banerjee had gone to the then Kolkata police commissioner Rajeev Kumar's official residence during a CBI raid there. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak army chief Munir's new warning: Zero tolerance to...
LIVE! Pak army chief Munir's new warning: Zero tolerance to...

ED raids I-PAC chief, Mamata alleges bid to seize TMC data
ED raids I-PAC chief, Mamata alleges bid to seize TMC data

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened in an ED search at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain, alleging the agency was attempting to seize TMC's internal documents and accusing them of political vendetta.

Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water
Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water

Several residents of Greater Noida's Delta 1 Sector fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, prompting health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the supply line, officials and residents said.

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years.

When Turkman Gate Was Demolished In 1976
When Turkman Gate Was Demolished In 1976

A legend that sprang up after the Turkman Gate killing is that when the shrine is disturbed, the government will fall, as it happened with the Indira Gandhi government.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO