Sensex tanks 780 points on renewed trade uncertainties

17:30

Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, continuing their weak momentum for the fourth straight session, due to renewed concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.

Deep losses in metal, oil & gas, and commodity stocks amid unabated foreign fund outflows added to the pressure, analysts said.





The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10.





The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.





From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Trent were among the biggest laggards.





On the other hand, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Bharat Electronics were the gainers. -- PTI