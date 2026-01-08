HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Sensex tanks 780 points on renewed trade uncertainties

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
17:30
image
Equity benchmark indices Sensex and Nifty fell sharply by nearly 1 per cent on Thursday, continuing their weak momentum for the fourth straight session, due to renewed concerns over potential US tariff hikes amid widespread selling pressure in global markets.
 
Deep losses in metal, oil & gas, and commodity stocks amid unabated foreign fund outflows added to the pressure, analysts said. 

The 30-share BSE Sensex tanked 780.18 points, or 0.92 per cent, to settle at 84,180.96. During the day, it plummeted 851.04 points, or 1 per cent, to 84,110.10.

The 50-share NSE Nifty tumbled 263.90 points or 1.01 per cent to 25,876.85.  

From the 30-Sensex firms, Larsen & Toubro, Tech Mahindra, Tata Consultancy Services, Reliance Industries, Tata Steel, and Trent were among the biggest laggards.

On the other hand, Eternal, ICICI Bank, Bajaj Finance, and Bharat Electronics were the gainers. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I-PAC raid: ED moves HC over 'obstruction' by Mamata
LIVE! I-PAC raid: ED moves HC over 'obstruction' by Mamata

Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies
Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from over 60 international organisations, including United Nations bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions 'redundant' and 'contrary'...

Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video
Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a forensic probe into a video allegedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. The BJP has accused Atishi of making insensitive remarks, while Atishi denies the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO