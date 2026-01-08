HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Russia calls US seizure of oil tanker as 'neo-colonialist'

Thu, 08 January 2026
23:07
Expressing 'serious concern' over capture of its oil tanker by US coastguard, Russia on Thursday demanded compliance of international laws on freedom of maritime navigation and strongly rejected 'neo-colonist' tendencies of Washington.
 
The Russian Foreign Ministry also demanded humane treatment of the crew members, including Indians, of the Marinera tanker, previously known as Bella 1, that was seized on Wednesday by the US coastguard in the North Atlantic and said information about the vessel's status was conveyed to America repeatedly.
 
"We call on Washington to resume compliance with the fundamental norms and principles of international maritime navigation and immediately cease its illegal actions against the Marinera tanker and other vessels engaged in law-abiding activities on the high seas," the Foreign Ministry said in a statement.
 
Moscow said it considers the US references to its national "sanctions legislation" to be unfounded.
 
"The statements by some US officials that the seizure of the Marinera is part of a broader strategy to establish Washington's unlimited control over Venezuela's natural resources are extremely cynical. We strongly reject such neo-colonialist tendencies," the Foreign Ministry underscored.
 
"Unilateral restrictive measures by the US, as well as other Western countries, are illegitimate and cannot justify attempts to establish jurisdiction and, even more so, to seize ships on the high seas," it said.
 
Local media reports said besides three Russians, the crew also included Indians, Georgians and some Ukrainians.
 
"We reiterate our demand that the US ensure humane and dignified treatment of the Russian citizens comprising the tanker's crew, strictly observe their rights and interests, and make no obstacles to their prompt return to their homeland," the Foreign Ministry statement said.
 
It also expressed serious concerns of the use of military force by the US against the oil tanker, full information about which was conveyed to it. -- PTI

LIVE! Russia calls US seizure of oil tanker as 'neo-colonialist'
