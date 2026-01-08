HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
17:10
image
A multiple choice question on the name of a dog in an English test paper in government schools in Chhattisgarh's Mahasamund district has triggered controversy and protests after 'Ram' was listed as one of the options.
  
The question, in the half-yearly exam held on Wednesday, asked Class IV students to identify the name of 'Mona's dog' with options being 'Bala', 'Sheru', 'No One' and 'Ram'.

It triggered protests from right wing outfits in front of the district education officer (DEO), with Vishva Hindu Parishad district head Harshwardhan Chandrakar seeking the arrest and dismissal of those who prepared the question.

Such questions in exams are inappropriate and deeply offensive to religious sentiments, Chandrakar added.

On Thursday, DEO Vijay Kumar Lahre expressed regret and assured that such incidents would not be repeated.

"The relevant question was selected and sent for printing, but instead of that question paper, a different one was printed. Owing to the confidentiality of examination papers, the issue came to light only after the paper was opened at the examination centre," he explained.

"As soon as the matter came to notice, the concerned option was immediately removed and replaced with a new one. The department has sought an explanation from the concerned vendor and asked for submission of the printed manuscript to ascertain how the question paper was changed," Lahre said in a statement.

There was no intention to hurt religious sentiments, he said, adding that all efforts would be made to strengthen the examination process. -- PTI 

TOP STORIES

Mamata took away key evidence: ED's big charge
Mamata took away key evidence: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

LIVE! Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam
LIVE! Row after 'Ram' appears as dog's name option in school exam

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies
Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from over 60 international organisations, including United Nations bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions 'redundant' and 'contrary'...

Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video
Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a forensic probe into a video allegedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. The BJP has accused Atishi of making insensitive remarks, while Atishi denies the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO