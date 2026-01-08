HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

PM condoles Vedanta chief's son's death

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
11:20
Agnivesh Agarwal
Agnivesh Agarwal
Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Thursday condoled the death of Agnivesh Agarwal, the eldest son of mining billionaire Anil Agarwal. "The untimely passing of Shri Agnivesh Agarwal is deeply shocking and saddening. The depth of your grief is evident in this touching tribute. Praying that you and your family find continued strength and courage. Om Shanti," the prime minister said in a post on X. 

The prime minister responded to a post by Anil Agarwal on the death of his son. Agnivesh, who was on the board of Vedanta group firm Talwandi Sabo Power Limited (TSPL), got injured in a skiing accident and was recovering in the US when he died of a cardiac arrest on Wednesday. -- 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Woman's burnt body found at UP brick kiln, rape suspected
LIVE! Woman's burnt body found at UP brick kiln, rape suspected

'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'
'Venezuela's Leaders Gave Maduro As A Trophy To Trump'

'Trump had done a deal with the current regime minus Maduro. The current regime is giving Trump entry into Venezuelan oil. They are obeying him and doing whatever he says.''They are happy because they have saved their heads by...

Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil
Trump signs bill to 'punish' India over Russian oil

American Senator Lindsey Graham on Wednesday said that United States President Donald Trump has given a green light to the bipartisan Russia Sanctions Bill which would give leverage against India, China, and Brazil to stop them from...

Mumbai woman traces stolen phone in Varanasi, cop suspended
Mumbai woman traces stolen phone in Varanasi, cop suspended

A Mumbai-based software engineer, Ankita Gupta, successfully tracked her stolen mobile phone in Varanasi, leading to its recovery and the suspension of a police officer for negligence.

Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt
Tilak Varma undergoes emergency surgery, T20 WC in doubt

Tilak Varma underwent emergency surgery in Rajkot after complaining of severe abdominal pain while playing in the Vijay Hazare Trophy for Hyderabad.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO