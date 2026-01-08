HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Pak confirms talks with B'desh on fighter jet sale

Thu, 08 January 2026
06:38
The air force chiefs of Bangladesh and Pakistan held talks on a potential pact which covers the sale of the fighter aircraft JF-17 to Dhaka, Daily Star reported, citing Pakistan's military.

Referring to Pakistani military's press wing, Daily Star said on Wednesday that the talks took place in Islamabad. Pakistan's Air Chief Marshal Zaheer Ahmed Baber Sidhu and his Bangladesh counterpart Hasan Mahmood Khan had extensive talks on the procurement of the JF-17 Thunder, a multi-role combat aircraft jointly developed with China. According to Daily Star, the statement, which was shared on Tuesday, further mentioned that Islamabad assured Dhaka of fast-track delivery of "Super Mushshak trainer aircraft, along with a complete training and long-term support ecosystem".

The meeting comes shortly after the High Commissioner of Pakistan to Bangladesh, Imran Haider paid a courtesy call on Chief Adviser Professor Muhammad Yunus at the State Guest House in Dhaka on December 28.

During the meeting, the Pakistan High Commissioner said that Dhaka-Karachi direct flights are expected to start in January, the Chief Adviser's Press Wing. During the meeting, both sides discussed ways to expand cooperation in trade, investment and aviation, as well as scaling up cultural, educational and medical exchanges to further strengthen bilateral relations between the two South Asian nations, it added. -- ANI

