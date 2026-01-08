HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
      
Norway foolishly denied me Nobel Prize: Trump

Thu, 08 January 2026
US President Donald Trump claimed that he had "single-handedly ENDED 8 WARS" and maintained that although the Nobel Peace Prize "doesn't matter," he believed he had been unfairly denied the award by Norway, the country that hosts the Nobel Peace Prize ceremony. 

In a post on Truth Social, Trump said the central issue for him was that he had "saved millions of lives," while criticising Norway for what he called a foolish decision to withhold the honour.

In the message, he referred to the award as the "Noble Peace Prize."Linking his foreign policy record to US military power, Trump said American strength under his leadership restored global deterrence and commanded respect from adversaries. 

"The only Nation that China and Russia fear and respect is the rebuilt U.S.A.," he wrote, attributing the prevention of broader conflicts and progress on peace to that military rebuilding. 

Trump has repeatedly said he deserved the Nobel Peace Prize for diplomatic initiatives during his first term, particularly in the Middle East, and has frequently compared his record with that of past recipients. In the same post, Trump again criticised US allies in the North Atlantic Treaty Organization, alleging that several member states failed to meet defence spending obligations until he pressured them to do so. 

He said contributions increased only after his intervention, adding that the United States had been "foolishly paying for them" for years. -- ANI

