HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Nasty, naughty home minister taking TMC documents: Mamata

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
13:53
image
There was high drama at the offices of Political consultants IPAC in Kolkata after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee reached the premises even as the Enforcement Directorate was conducting searches in connected with an alleged fake government job scam. 

Banerjee questioned the agency's actions. She alleged that the ED had confiscated party-related materials, including hard disks and candidate lists, and accused the Home Minister of misusing central agencies. 

"Is it the duty of the ED, Amit Shah to collect the party's hard disk, candidate list?... The nasty, naughty Home Minister who cannot protect the country is taking away all my party documents," Mamata Banerjee said while speaking to reporters.

The Chief Minister further warned that similar actions against the BJP would provoke strong reactions, and alleged that the ruling party at the Centre was collecting information on the Trinamool Congress ahead of the upcoming West Bengal elections. She also claimed that voter names were being deleted from the state's electoral rolls during the Special Intensive Revision (SIR) process. 

"What will be the result if I raid the BJP party office? On one side, they are deleting the names of all the voters by carrying out the SIR in West Bengal...Because of the elections, they are collecting all the information about my party," CM Mamata added. 

The Enforcement Directorate has been carrying out searches at 15 locations across the country as part of its probe into a fake government job scam in West Bengal, allegedly involving an organised network that duped candidates by offering fraudulent appointments. 

Earlier on January 5, Mamata Banerjee launched a sharp attack on the Election Commission of India (ECI) over the ongoing Special Intensive Revision (SIR) of electoral rolls, alleging large-scale harassment of voters and warning that her government would take legal steps, including approaching the Supreme Court, to protect people's rights. -- ANI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Pak army chief Munir's new warning: Zero tolerance to...
LIVE! Pak army chief Munir's new warning: Zero tolerance to...

ED raids I-PAC chief, Mamata alleges bid to seize TMC data
ED raids I-PAC chief, Mamata alleges bid to seize TMC data

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee intervened in an ED search at the residence of I-PAC chief Pratik Jain, alleging the agency was attempting to seize TMC's internal documents and accusing them of political vendetta.

Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water
Greater Noida: Several fall ill after drinking tap water

Several residents of Greater Noida's Delta 1 Sector fell ill after allegedly consuming contaminated drinking water, prompting health concerns and complaints of sewage mixing with the supply line, officials and residents said.

Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact
Bengal SIR: Muslim Districts See No Major Impact

More voter deletions recorded in draft SIR exercises than to the combined SSRs in the past 10 years.

When Turkman Gate Was Demolished In 1976
When Turkman Gate Was Demolished In 1976

A legend that sprang up after the Turkman Gate killing is that when the shrine is disturbed, the government will fall, as it happened with the Indira Gandhi government.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO