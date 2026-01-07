'Mahabharat's 'Arjun' Feroz Khan visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

01:06

'Mahabharat's 'Arjun' Feroz Khan/ANI Photo





Khan interacted with devotees outside the temple, where many took selfies with him.





Some devotees were also seen touching his feet.





Speaking to the mediapersons, Khan said the Ram temple symbolised inclusivity.





"With the construction of the grand Ram temple, Ayodhya is transforming. Lord Ram belongs to all, irrespective of race and religion. I feel fortunate to be here," he said, adding that Ayodhya now feels "complete" with the temple fully constructed.





He also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in developing Ayodhya as a major religious tourism hub.





The series consisted of a total of 94 episodes and were broadcast between 1988 and 1990 on Doordarshan. -- PTI

