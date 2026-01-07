HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
'Mahabharat's 'Arjun' Feroz Khan visits Ram temple in Ayodhya

Thu, 08 January 2026
01:06
'Mahabharat's 'Arjun' Feroz Khan/ANI Photo
Feroz Khan, the actor who portrayed 'Arjun' in the Doordarshan series Mahabharat, on Wednesday performed darshan at the Ram temple in Ayodhya and praised the "transformation of Ayodhya following the construction of the grand shrine". 

Khan interacted with devotees outside the temple, where many took selfies with him. 

Some devotees were also seen touching his feet. 

Speaking to the mediapersons, Khan said the Ram temple symbolised inclusivity. 

"With the construction of the grand Ram temple, Ayodhya is transforming. Lord Ram belongs to all, irrespective of race and religion. I feel fortunate to be here," he said, adding that Ayodhya now feels "complete" with the temple fully constructed. 

He also praised the Uttar Pradesh government for its efforts in developing Ayodhya as a major religious tourism hub. 

The series consisted of a total of 94 episodes and were broadcast between 1988 and 1990 on Doordarshan. -- PTI

