HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Karnataka Cabinet decides not to accept the VB-G RAM G Act

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
19:51
image
Karnataka Law and Parliamentary Affairs Minister H K Patil said that the state cabinet on Thursday decided not to accept the recently enacted VB-G RAM G Act, replacing the UPA-era rural employment initiative, MGNREGA, and to take up a legal battle against it. 
  
The cabinet also decided to go to the people's court' against repealing' of the Mahatma Gandhi National Rural Employment Guarantee Act (MGNREGA) and introducing Viksit Bharat-Guarantee for Rozgar and Ajeevika Mission (Gramin) Act (VB-G RAM G Act) in its place, he added. 

Briefing reporters about the cabinet decision, Patil said, "It is unanimously decided not to accept the (VB-G RAM G) Act and to challenge the same in the court of law".

A cabinet note on the subject said the VB-G RAM G is in violation of right to work and livelihood of the citizens as enshrined under Article 21 of the Constitution of India. 

"The Act tramples upon the legitimate rights of Panchayats as vested by the constitution and is against the spirit of the 73rd and 74th amendments to the Constitution. The bottom-up planning approach, as per local requirements, has been compromised," the note said. 

The cabinet noted that the VB-G RAM G Act seriously affects the federal structure by not only completely excluding the States from the consultation process but also while expecting the States to bear 40 per cent of the amount, and that too as per the terms and conditions as unilaterally decided by the centre without taking states into confidence.

"The VB-G RAM G Act is a serious aberration of social and economic rights of rural people, as on one hand the works will only be available in the areas as notified by Central Government and on other hand at the wage rate fixed by centre without any guarantee to the minimum wages fixed by the State Governments," the state cabinet maintained. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! B'desh suspends visa services in India amid strained ties
LIVE! B'desh suspends visa services in India amid strained ties

'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat
'Only way to stop US...': Russian MP issues nuclear threat

Following the seizure, Moscow issued a strong condemnation asserting that no country has the right to use force against vessels lawfully registered under another state's jurisdiction, particularly on the high seas.

Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

WhatsApp audio messages spread mosque demolition rumour: Cops
WhatsApp audio messages spread mosque demolition rumour: Cops

According to police, rumours claiming the Municipal Corporation of Delhi (MCD) was demolishing the mosque spread primarily through voice notes shared across community, religious and neighbourhood WhatsApp groups ahead of a court-ordered...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO