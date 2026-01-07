HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      

J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
00:14
File image
File image
The Counter Intelligence wing of the Jammu and Kashmir Police detained 22 suspects on Wednesday following raids at multiple locations across the valley, officials said. 

They said the operation was part of an investigation into a cyber terror case involving the use of mule accounts.

The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out simultaneous searches at 22 locations. These included 17 spots in Srinagar, three in Budgam and one each in Shopian and Kulgam districts.

The raids were conducted with an aim to dismantle the financial infrastructure of cyber frauds and terror networks, which exposed a syndicate operating across the valley, the officials said. 

The CIK undertook the operation after obtaining search warrants from the Special NIA Court.

According to the officials, the move is a significant blow to organised cybercrime and its links to terror financing. 

The CIK intensified its crackdown on a criminal network that uses mule bank accounts to launder money from cyber frauds, illegal online gaming, betting rackets and other unlawful activities. 

Following specific intelligence, the CIK police registered a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held
LIVE! J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

J-K: Forces strengthen cordon after encounter with terrorists
J-K: Forces strengthen cordon after encounter with terrorists

Security forces have strengthened the cordon in a remote forest area of Kathua district following an encounter with terrorists. A search operation was launched after reports of terrorist presence in Kahog village of Billawar. Intense...

Govt examines X reply on Grok misuse over obscene content
Govt examines X reply on Grok misuse over obscene content

Sources told PTI that X has submitted their response, and it is under examination.

Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold
Censor Snag Puts Vijay's Jana Nayagan On Hold

Vijay's Jana Nayagan has been postponed after the Central Board Of Film Certification referred the film to a revising committee over complaints related to religious sentiments and the portrayal of the armed forces.

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO