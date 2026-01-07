J-K police raids across valley in cyber terror case; 22 held

00:14

File image





They said the operation was part of an investigation into a cyber terror case involving the use of mule accounts.





The Counter Intelligence Kashmir (CIK) carried out simultaneous searches at 22 locations. These included 17 spots in Srinagar, three in Budgam and one each in Shopian and Kulgam districts.





The raids were conducted with an aim to dismantle the financial infrastructure of cyber frauds and terror networks, which exposed a syndicate operating across the valley, the officials said.





The CIK undertook the operation after obtaining search warrants from the Special NIA Court.





According to the officials, the move is a significant blow to organised cybercrime and its links to terror financing.





The CIK intensified its crackdown on a criminal network that uses mule bank accounts to launder money from cyber frauds, illegal online gaming, betting rackets and other unlawful activities.





Following specific intelligence, the CIK police registered a case under various sections of the Information Technology Act, the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act. -- PTI

