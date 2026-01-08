HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

Influencer fined Rs 50k for filming reels inside Pune civic bus

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
17:22
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com
Pune's civic-run bus corporation has fined social media influencer Atharv Sudame Rs 50,000 for filming reels inside one of its buses without permission.
  
Sudame made reels inside a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus, which featured uniform, electronic ticketing machines and the civic undertaking's badge without authorisation, an official said on Thursday.

The notice with the Rs 50,000 fine was slapped on Sudame after he failed to respond to the first one, sent on January 2, seeking his clarification within a one-week period, he added.

"The fine of Rs 50,000 was calculated at a rate of Rs 25,000 each for the two offending videos. If Sudame fails to deposit the fine, an offence will be registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act," the official informed.

Such fines will serve as a deterrent against those using public transport for social media gains, said PMPML chairman-managing director Pankaj Deore. -- PTI

TOP STORIES

LIVE! I-PAC raid: ED moves HC over 'obstruction' by Mamata
LIVE! I-PAC raid: ED moves HC over 'obstruction' by Mamata

Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge
Mamata took away 'key evidence' during raid: ED's big charge

The ED said the actions of Banerjee and the Kolkata Police commissioner resulted in "obstructions" in the ongoing investigation and proceedings being undertaken as per the provisions of the Prevention of Money Laundering Act (PMLA).

High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid
High drama as Mamata storms I-PAC chief's home during ED raid

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee on Thursday dramatically turned up at the residence of Indian Political Action Committee (I-PAC) chief Pratik Jain amid an ongoing Enforcement Directorate raid, alleging that the central agency...

Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies
Blow to climate action, US exits 66 global bodies

President Donald Trump has withdrawn the United States from over 60 international organisations, including United Nations bodies and the India-France-led International Solar Alliance, calling the institutions 'redundant' and 'contrary'...

Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video
Did Atishi insult Sikh Guru? Forensics to probe video

Delhi Assembly Speaker Vijender Gupta has ordered a forensic probe into a video allegedly showing Leader of Opposition Atishi insulting Guru Tegh Bahadur. The BJP has accused Atishi of making insensitive remarks, while Atishi denies the...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO