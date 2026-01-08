Influencer fined Rs 50k for filming reels inside Pune civic bus

17:22

Photograph: Sahil Salvi for Rediff.com

Pune's civic-run bus corporation has fined social media influencer Atharv Sudame Rs 50,000 for filming reels inside one of its buses without permission.

Sudame made reels inside a Pune Mahanagar Parivahan Mahamandal Limited bus, which featured uniform, electronic ticketing machines and the civic undertaking's badge without authorisation, an official said on Thursday.





The notice with the Rs 50,000 fine was slapped on Sudame after he failed to respond to the first one, sent on January 2, seeking his clarification within a one-week period, he added.





"The fine of Rs 50,000 was calculated at a rate of Rs 25,000 each for the two offending videos. If Sudame fails to deposit the fine, an offence will be registered against him under Bharatiya Nyaya Sanhita and Information Technology Act," the official informed.





Such fines will serve as a deterrent against those using public transport for social media gains, said PMPML chairman-managing director Pankaj Deore. -- PTI