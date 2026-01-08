HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Indian envoy to US meets House Speaker Mike Johnson

Thu, 08 January 2026
Indian Ambassador to the US Vinay Kwatra met Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill, thanked him for his solidarity with India's counter-terrorism efforts after the Pahalgam attack, and discussed issues including a bilateral trade deal. 

Honored to meet Speaker Mike Johnson at Capitol Hill today. Expressed deep appreciation for his support for strengthening the India-US bilateral relationship, Kwatra said in a post on X. Kwatra said he thanked Johnson for his solidarity with India's counter-terrorism efforts following the terrorist attack in Pahalgam in April 2025. 

The Indian envoy briefed the high-ranking American official on key areas of our partnership including defence and security, oil and gas trade, technology including AI, as also our efforts to work towards a fair, balanced and mutually beneficial trade deal. 

A day earlier Kwatra had also visited the IBM Thomas J. Watson Research Center Think Lab in Westchester New York to witness the cutting-edge research work taking place in quantum computing. He said discussions focused on IBM's expanding footprint in India and the National Quantum Mission, under which India is taking dedicated steps to build world-class research collaborations and dedicated innovation hubs. PTI

