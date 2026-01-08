How Gadchiroli Broke The Maoist Backbone

08:07





The years 2024 and 2025 have been particularly transformative, marked by several watershed moments that signal the movement's imminent collapse in the region.





The most significant breakthrough occurred on October 15, 2024, when senior Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupati or Sonu -- carrying a bounty of Rs 6 crore -- surrendered along with 61 senior cadres before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Gadchiroli police headquarters.





The group relinquished 54 firearms, including seven AK-47 assault rifles, six self-loading rifles and six INSAS assault rifles. This surrender was particularly symbolic as Bhupati had been instrumental in strengthening Maoist networks across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in the last four decades.





Earlier, on January 1, 2025, another mass surrender saw 11 Maoists, including Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Tarakka Sidam (Bhupati's wife), laying down their arms. Subsequently, in December 2025, 11 more Maoists carrying a combined bounty of Rs 82 lakh surrendered, demonstrating a cascading effect.





Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal reveals the multi-pronged strategy that catalysed this remarkable transformation.

Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra has witnessed an unprecedented decline in Maoist insurgency, with 783 Maoists surrendering before the police under the state's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy since its introduction in 2005.