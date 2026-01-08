HOME NEWS BUSINESS MOVIES CRICKET SPORTS GET AHEAD REDIFF-TV
Follow Rediff on:      
LIVE
See More >

How Gadchiroli Broke The Maoist Backbone

Thu, 08 January 2026
Share:
08:07
image
Gadchiroli district in Maharashtra has witnessed an unprecedented decline in Maoist insurgency, with 783 Maoists surrendering before the police under the state's Surrender and Rehabilitation Policy since its introduction in 2005.

The years 2024 and 2025 have been particularly transformative, marked by several watershed moments that signal the movement's imminent collapse in the region.

The most significant breakthrough occurred on October 15, 2024, when senior Communist Party of India (Maoist) leader Mallojula Venugopal Rao, alias Bhupati or Sonu -- carrying a bounty of Rs 6 crore -- surrendered along with 61 senior cadres before Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis at the Gadchiroli police headquarters.

The group relinquished 54 firearms, including seven AK-47 assault rifles, six self-loading rifles and six INSAS assault rifles. This surrender was particularly symbolic as Bhupati had been instrumental in strengthening Maoist networks across Maharashtra, Andhra Pradesh, and Chhattisgarh in the last four decades.

Earlier, on January 1, 2025, another mass surrender saw 11 Maoists, including Dandakaranya Special Zonal Committee member Tarakka Sidam (Bhupati's wife), laying down their arms. Subsequently, in December 2025, 11 more Maoists carrying a combined bounty of Rs 82 lakh surrendered, demonstrating a cascading effect.

In this two-part interview with Prasanna D Zore/Rediff, Gadchiroli Superintendent of Police Neelotpal reveals the multi-pronged strategy that catalysed this remarkable transformation. Read the interview here. 

TOP STORIES

LIVE! Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods
LIVE! Wise choice: Trump on Venezuela buying only US goods

US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker
US seizes Venezuela-linked Russian-flagged oil tanker

According to a post on X by the US European Command, the tanker violated US sanctions and was tracked by the US Coast Guard cutter Munro prior to the operation.

Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker
Russia demands swift return of citizens from seized tanker

According to a statement cited by TASS, the Russian foreign ministry said it is closely monitoring reports that the US military has boarded the tanker Mariner, originally Bella 1, on the high seas, noting that Russian citizens are among...

Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!
Sooryavanshi scripts history with 63-ball U-19 century!

The 14-year-old became the youngest U-19 captain to score a century in Youth One-Day cricket.

Hadi's party rejects police chargesheet, warns of stir
Hadi's party rejects police chargesheet, warns of stir

Slain Bangladeshi student leader Sharif Osman Hadi's party rejects the police chargesheet in his murder case, accusing the state machinery of involvement. The party warns of potential retaliation if justice is not served, alleging a...

rediff on the net © 2026 Rediff.com - Investor Information - Advertise with us - Disclaimer - Privacy Policy - Sitemap - Feedback - About us - Terms of use - Grievances

NEWS

BUSINESS

MOVIES

CRICKET

SPORTS

GET AHEAD

REDIFF MONEY

REDIFF-TV

REDIFF ASTRO